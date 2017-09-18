These Men At The Emmys Bowed Down To Women's Greatness (As They Should)

Alexander Skarsgard, who was frighteningly convincing in his portrayal of a domestic abuser on Big Little Lies, used his speech to call attention to all the "incredible women" in his life. He thanked the show's female-led cast for "making this boy feel like one of the girls," a sweet way of turning a common phrase upside down. Is it possible that Hollywood isn't quite as much of a boy's club anymore? If tonight was any indication, we're definitely on the right track.