These Men At The Emmys Bowed Down To Women's Greatness (As They Should)

Backstage, Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (who collected her sixth consecutive Best Actress in a Comedy award) expressed hope that the big winners of the night signalled a shift not just in Hollywood, but in the world as a whole. "Let’s hope this is the beginning of something even better in our country — and in the world — because I think the world would be a better place if more women were in charge," Louis-Drefyus said . Veep showrunner David Mandel couldn't agree more and said that, despite his title, Louis-Dreyfus is really the one in charge on the series. (That's what we like to hear!)