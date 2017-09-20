As London Fashion Week ends and the fashion pack moves onto Milan, we're looking back at the makeup and hair looks that caught our eye at the shows. With industry leaders like Val Garland, Pat McGrath and Guido Palau masterminding the trends for SS18, we learnt a thing or two about the looks we'll be emulating next season.
Morning-after-the-night-before makeup popped up at several shows, including Shrimps, Ryan Lo, Christopher Kane, and Sophia Webster, who all followed the call of the disco ball with glitter and glimmer. The up-all-night theme continued at Topshop, Shrimps, Erdem, and Clio Peppiatt, where hairstylists used products to give locks a lived-in, sweaty sheen. Perfect for a night in your dancing shoes, then.
A recurring theme that we're particularly pleased about was the celebration of individuality. As legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight said backstage at Roland Mouret, "individuality is key – I don't want any army of girls, I want something modern." Generally, hair and makeup was tailored to each girl, with eyeshadow colours, lipstick, and glittery false eyelashes being selected based on personality and look, opposed to fixed allocation. As makeup artist Lucy Burt put it, "fashion week has changed so much in the last year; we're dealing with every model as an individual. We’re developing a wardrobe of colours and gradients that suit, so every girl looks beautiful. It’s not just a uniform for every single person". Can we get an 'Amen'?
Here's to next season beauty, where late nights, individuality, and fun reigned supreme. Click through to see our favourite looks from the shows, and how to recreate them.