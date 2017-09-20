A recurring theme that we're particularly pleased about was the celebration of individuality. As legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight said backstage at Roland Mouret, "individuality is key – I don't want any army of girls, I want something modern." Generally, hair and makeup was tailored to each girl, with eyeshadow colours, lipstick, and glittery false eyelashes being selected based on personality and look, opposed to fixed allocation. As makeup artist Lucy Burt put it, "fashion week has changed so much in the last year; we're dealing with every model as an individual. We’re developing a wardrobe of colours and gradients that suit, so every girl looks beautiful. It’s not just a uniform for every single person". Can we get an 'Amen'?