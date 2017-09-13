Here's What's For Lunch At Prince George's New School

ICYMI, the cutest moment of 2017 happened last week when Prince George began primary school at Thomas' Battersea. The ever-so-serious toddler was accompanied by his dad (Prince William, you may have heard of him) and looked just a touch nervous as he started this new phase of his life.
Personally, I've been dying to know how Prince George is settling in at Thomas' Battersea and although I don't have all the details, I've recently learned that his school lunch menu is quite appropriately fit for a king.
There's no pizza, chips, or fish fingers for little George and his classmates. The school's lunch menu is featured on its website and I'm hungry just looking at it.
Advertisement
The main dishes include proteins, vegetarian options, and fresh bread.
Here are just a few examples of what's on the menu:
• Freshly prepared authentic lamb ragout with garlic and fresh herbs; organic grated cheese with baton carrots; cucumber steamed fibre rich whole wheat twisty pasta.
• Freshly prepared turkey and ham pie topped with puff pastry; steamed broccoli and cauliflower; oven baked herby dice.
• Freshly prepared BBQ pork strips; steamed baby corn, carrots and mange tout; Mediterranean 50/50 couscous and quinoa.
As for dessert? It's equally mouth-watering, and includes the likes of freshly baked Portuguese egg custard tart with strawberries; steamed jam and coconut sponge with organic custard; and oven baked oatmeal and raisin cookie served with a banana milkshake.
Prince George may not be allowed to have a best friend at school (being a royal does have its downsides), but at least he's eating like a king.
Advertisement