How To Help Victims Of Hurricane Irma In Florida

On Thursday, Hurricane Irma left a trail of devastation and destruction in its wake, after the Category 5 storm ploughed through the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, leaving death and destruction in its wake.
Over 6 million people were advised to evacuate from Florida, the largest mass evacuation in history.
The category 4 storm has touched down in the Florida Keys, as one-third of the state's residents hunker down for the worst to come.
As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, over a million residents and businesses were without power. In Miami-Dade County, more than 456,000 people lost power.
As the rest of the nation awaits the outcome of one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, there are a number of opportunities to help out.
"We’re asking for more volunteers. American Red Cross is down here with 1,000 volunteers we’ve had 8 to 9,000 additional people agree to volunteer, I need a total of about 17,000 volunteers," said Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Good Morning America on Sunday.
Here's how you can help:
The American Red Cross needs volunteers in Puerto Rico, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Virginia.
According to ABC News, some local shelters are also taking volunteers. You can apply through the Volunteer Florida website.
Airbnb hosts have opened up their homes to hurricane Irma evacuees for free. If you can to offer a free room, be sure to sign up.
Those without cell phone reception during or after the storm can download Zello, a walkie talkie-like app that will allow them to communicate. The app is a free download.
UNICEF is providing emergency relief and will help children affected by the hurricane resume their education in the coming months.
The crowdfunding website GlobalGiving wants to raise $2 million (£1.5 million) for relief and recovery efforts in regions affected by the hurricane.
The National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster is registering volunteers to help in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and other areas affected by Hurricane Irma.
SPCA International provides support to shelters and rescue groups working with animals affected by natural disasters.
