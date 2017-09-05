One of the things that's most appealing about Disney World is that with every visit, we're transported right back to childhood. No matter how old we get and regardless of all the responsibilities of adulthood, we still manage to feel those same twinges of overwhelming excitement when we step into any Disney Park or take take our first bite of Dole Whip. Disney, to us, is all about feeling like a kid again, and yet, a forthcoming addition to Disney Springs has showed us that we can experience the joy of childhood while also indulging in the pleasures of adulthood. According to Delish, there's a brand new fancy wine bar coming to Disney Springs called Wine Bar George.
Wine Bar George is set to open in Disney Springs in early 2018 and behind it all, is Master Sommelier George Miliotes. Disney World's website explains that it will be an "estate-style" wine bar and on the menu, customers will find small plates and over 100 wines. Miliotes said in a recent statement, "Every menu item will complement selections on our wine list, bringing guests ideal food and wine pairings and culinary explorations." Delish reports that the 6,000-square-f00t space will be able to seat 210 guests, and it's a good thing because you know the bar is going to be poppin', especially when it first opens.
George Miliotes, who handpicked all of those over 100 wines, has already shared a few sneak peeks of what the wine bar will look like, and if you were excited before, just brace yourself.
According to the Master Sommelier, "Disney Springs is the perfect place to open a wine bar and share my passion with the world. Having the opportunity to train and hire my own team while sharing my 40-plus years of knowledge is truly incredible, and I look forward to opening our doors in the coming year." And we look forward to trying out the wines he picked while channeling the Disney magic of our childhoods.
