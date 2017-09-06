You've Walked Past Me & Other Dreamers On The Street A Million Times

Once I started college at U-Mass, I was able to interact with this huge Latino and activist community there. It was the first time I met Dreamers and got introduced to the DREAM Act. This was back in 2008, 2009, so there was no DACA at the time. I was able to work and study legally because of our parents’ asylum case, which was ongoing. When I met these people who were just like me, who had grown up here, who had lived really normal and mainstream American childhoods, I realised I wasn’t the only one. There were millions of us out there; kids who wanted to go to school, and get an education, and build the lives our parents wanted us to have.