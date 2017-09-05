There's An Exciting New Way To Customise Your Snapchats

With an abundance of emojis, filters, typefaces and stickers now available on various apps – from Instagram Stories to even WhatsApp nowadays – it's never been easier to let our creativity shine through on social media. Unfortunately, this also means it's difficult to stand out from the crowd.
But Snapchat has got us covered with a brand new feature launching in Europe. From tomorrow, users will be able to create their own Geofilters directly through the app, otherwise known as the graphic overlays you can add to your photo or video to let your followers know where you are or what you're up to.
Users can design their own graphic on their phone within minutes using the app's new Creative Studio. Just choose a theme, template or design and add your own text, Bitmojis and stickers.
The Geofilters will cost from £5.99 depending on the length of time and area covered. They can cover an area the size of a house up to a 100 football pitches and can be visible from a couple of hours up to a few days, the company said.
The feature will be available in the UK, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. Snapchat users in the US can already create their own unique Geofilters.
Forget Instagram hashtags, could Geofilters be the new way to make your 30th birthday bash, engagement shindig or hen party different from everyone else's that has come before? We're willing to give them a shot.
How to create your own Geofilter
Open Snapchat
Tap your Bitmoji in the top left corner
Tap the settings/gear icon
Tap On-Demand Geofilters
Create your design
Choose when and where you'd like it to appear
Pay via in-app purchases
Submit to Snapchat
Visit your desired location at the desired time to use the Geofilter. Et voila!
