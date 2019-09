"A lot of people go in there and cut those ducts and it releases the nipple, but what I've found to be an issue with that is, one, you have a scar on your nipple, and two, you may lose the ability to breastfeed," he says, though he acknowledges that many people with inverted nipples aren’t able to breastfeed to begin with. His approach? "I numb up the nipple, then I pull it out and put a piercing at the base , which keeps the nipple out. You leave that piercing in for about three months and after that, those ducts have been stretched and you can remove the piercing without the nipple inverting, and usually, with sensitivity intact."