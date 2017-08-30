Eataly Is Opening A Pasta Lover's Version Of An Amusement Park In November

Hold on to your forks, everyone, because an Italian food theme park is about to open. According to Food & Wine, the Fabrica Italiana Contadina or the Italian Farming Factory's (FICO) Eataly World is set to open in Bologna, Italy on November 15, 2017, and there is a whole lot to look forward to with its opening.
FICO Eataly World will be spread out over 20-acres, and visitors will be able to "encounter and experience the excellence of Italian food and wine producers." According to Condé Nast Traveler, it took £85 million to make the dream of Eataly World into a reality, and with sprawling orchards, pastures, and gardens, it seems well worth it.
A video posted by FICO Eataly World explains that visitors will be able to participate in 40 different workshops on a variety of subjects including pasta and winemaking. Since learning about food production is hungry work, Eataly World also has 25 restaurants and food stalls and a large market place where pizza, pasta, and so much more will be sold. Of course, no theme park is complete without rides, and this one is no exception. It will feature six different food-centric rides. According to the FICO Eataly World video, the whole park will be powered by "Europe's largest solar energy system," which is made up of 44,000 solar panels. We told you there was a lot to be excited about.
When plans for FICO Eataly World were first announced, the team behind it said they expected the attraction to bring in 6 million visitors annually, 2 million of which will be folks from outside of Italy. Reading about the many impressive features, we're sure Eataly World will live up to that prediction. We don't know about you, but when it finally opens in just a few months, we're definitely going to start saving up to visit.
