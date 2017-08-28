Taylor Swift fans, look at what you made her newest video do. That's right, it's not even 24 hours hours since she unleashed "Look What You Made Me Do" onto us hapless civilians, and already the video is smashing records. Specifically, the video has broken the record for most single-day views on Vevo.
The previous holder of this title was Adele, for the song "Hello." Many of us watched the video a dozen times in a row, trying to figure out why she was holding a flip phone in the year 2015.
Taylor Swift's new video is a lot of things, but ambitious is at the top of the list. The video opens with her erupting out of her gravesite as a zombie, flanked by tombstones of her ex-boyfriends. Soon, she' chewing on diamonds (a Melania Trump diss, maybe?) and possibly making a cruel mockery of Kim Kardashian's robbery. The video ends with Taylor Swift clones all portraying a different moment in the singer's career — moments that have caused controversy or have invited criticism. Our own Kathryn Lindsey did an excellent job explaining the significance of the Old Taylor Swifts.
Advertisement
Previous holders of the record include Miley Cyrus for "Wrecking Ball" and "We Can't Stop", Nicki Minaj for "Anaconda" and "Stupid Hoe", and Taylor Swift herself for "Bad Blood" in 2015. Meanwhile, "Despacito" is still the most viewed Vevo and YouTube video of all time, and it is well on its way to breaking the record for longest time at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It's been #1 for its 16th week in a row and counting.
Check out the full video below, and add to its record-breaking view totals:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement