Twitter Cannot Believe Ariana Grande Didn't Win Artist Of The Year

Morgan Baila
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images.
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are unofficially underway, and despite there being a ton of headline-making moments (Taylor Swift releasing an insane music video, Cardi B preventing a major wardrobe malfunction, and Jared Leto mansplaining to a MTV correspondent), there haven't been many shade-throwing moments (okay, other than you Adam Levine, but he's just being petty). But, according to Ariana Grande fans, a major snub has occurred: Grande was overlooked for Artist of the Year with the title instead going to Ed Sheeran.
Moments after Sheeran was crowned the Artist of the Year (surprisingly only his second time taking home a silver astronaut), the tweets started streaming in. Fans felt that Grande was robbed not because they still jam out to "Dangerous Woman", but because the young artist has been through one of the most intense years personally, professionally, and physically following the terrorist attacks that took place at her Manchester concert earlier this summer. Twitter is not happy, and it's pretty easy to understand why.
Fans felt united in the wake of the tragedy, and felt that as an artist she should have won for her ability to comfort her fans in such a trying time in addition to impress musical skills. On top of that, she also gave back to the families that suffered a loss during the stadium bombing, in addition to putting on a benefit concert that fans tuned in to watch in solidarity and unity around the world. Regardless of what was announced on stage at the VMA's, it's clear that Grande's fans know who the real winner is in their hearts.
"Ariana has done more than all of those artists and everyone knows it," wrote one fan.
Others just declared Grande as their own winner, she is #1 and the most deserving in their hearts.
