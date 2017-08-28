Cersei's Reunion With Tyrion Showed Her In A Completely Different Light

"That thing you dragged here, I know what it is, I know what it means," she told Tyrion, referring to the zombie The Hound released in her direction. "And when it came at me, I didn't think about the world, not at all. As soon as it opened its mouth, the world disappeared for me right down its black throat. All I could think about was keeping those gnashing teeth away from the ones that matter most, away from my family."