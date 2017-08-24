The One Thing You Should Know Before Using Those Glittery Face Masks

As far as glitter as a potential skin irritant, however, Dr. Lain doesn’t seem too worried overall. He says that you should always apply the product to a small area of the face at first and use it as directed on the label, and if there’s no negative skin reaction after that, you’re most likely in the clear. Like many ingredients in skin care, it all depends on your individual skin type — but for anyone who was worried that they’d have to choose between non-irritated skin or the joy of a face temporarily coated in 10 different types of glitter, this is very good news.