I’ve Never Loved Anything As Much As Jason Momoa Loves His New Motorcycle

For the most part, I consider myself someone who has a lot of feelings and loves deeply. But even I, who could fill novels expressing my adoration of fresh pour-over coffee, am not physically capable of emoting the same level of unadulterated glee for any material item as much as former Game of Thrones actor Jason Momoa has over his new Harley-Davidson.
Momoa, who is currently shooting his upcoming action film Aquaman in Australia, got what he called "the surprise of a lifetime" on Wednesday when an old pal showed up and unveiled his new "freedom machine."
"Brotherly love @silas_r_gaither one of my oldest and dearest friends Flew in to see me on set of aquaman and give me a surprise of a lifetime still in shock," he captioned the adorable video. "So honoured so thankful. @harleydavidson love u guys."
Momoa later posted another video of himself taking his wheels for a spin. As I watched him whip the two-wheeler around the pavement, his long locks flowing in the wind and a smile creeping across his face, I knew I could never feel as free or as badass as he must have in those moments.
But just as I thought he couldn't possible become any happier, the father of three busted out a black can of spray paint and refinished the entire bike.
"I'm a DIRTBAG at heart if it's not rusty dirty or old. I'll paint it all black...It's time for the black stuff. Love u u crazy beast," he wrote.
He's already nicknaming his motorcycle! He's accepted this piece of machinery into his heart with the kind of unconditional love I've only dreamed of receiving from literally anything in a matter of hours.
This is what true happiness looks like, people. Sit back and soak it in.
