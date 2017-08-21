12 Stunning Instagram Photos From The 2017 Eclipse

After decades of anticipation, months of articles touting eclipse watching destinations, and thousands of safety certified glasses purchased in the US — the big moment is over: The 2017 total solar eclipse is done. While the spectacle itself might be finished (and the UK never got a look in), you can witness it by scrolling through the hundreds of photos filling up Instagram tonight. (Try the hashtags #Eclipse, #Eclipse2017, or #Totality.)
The images of the eclipse are all different and unique: Some photographers travelled to the path of totality to watch the moon completely cover the sun, while others stayed home to shoot the partial eclipse; some decided to capture the earliest stages of the eclipse, while others caught the moment when the sun flashed one last time before totality.
Ahead, 12 photos that beautifully depict the timeline of the total solar eclipse.