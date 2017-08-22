Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Got Engaged On An African Safari & The Pictures Are Gorgeous

Miles Teller is engaged to long-time girlfriend Keleigh Sperry, E! reports. The big moment occurred when the couple was on an African safari, according to Sperry's sister Christie York.
"These 2 got engaged while on an African Safari over the weekend!! Can't believe the last Sperry girl is engaged!" York posted on Instagram. "Love both of you guys to pieces and so incredibly happy for this new chapter in your love story!"
She shared a number of photos of the happy couple, including a close-up of Sperry's gorgeous ring (with a lion in the background, just to keep things interesting).
Advertisement
Teller has emphasised in the past that marriage is important to him. "Respect the person you're with. My philosophy is, if I'm not happier when I'm with you, then there's no reason for me to be with you," the actor told Elle in 2014. "I'm happy on my own."
Although their careers don't always allow Teller and Sperry to be on the same coast, they've managed to make it work. "We'll FaceTime and she'll come down and visit me on set. There's times that a text is appropriate. Other times you need to talk on the phone. The problem with people texting all the time is that if you're texting somebody everything you're doing throughout the day, there's no catch up. It removes the recap," Teller told Elle. "I think that's important."
Teller also told the fashion magazine that he was happy to have met Sperry in a "traditional" manner. "I like human interaction. Tinder puts all of these girls in front of you, so you don't have to go to a bar and you don't have to have the balls to ask a girl for her number. Tinder expedites everything. Here's four pictures. If you want 'em, swipe to the right. Oh she said yes, too. Now you guys are texting each other and you could be hanging out within an hour. Not everyone's looking for a relationship all the time. And that's fine," he said. "But it's not something that I'm like, 'Oh god, they're having so much fun.'"
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement