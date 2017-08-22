Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry Got Engaged On An African Safari & The Pictures Are Gorgeous

Teller also told the fashion magazine that he was happy to have met Sperry in a "traditional" manner. "I like human interaction. Tinder puts all of these girls in front of you, so you don't have to go to a bar and you don't have to have the balls to ask a girl for her number. Tinder expedites everything. Here's four pictures. If you want 'em, swipe to the right. Oh she said yes, too. Now you guys are texting each other and you could be hanging out within an hour. Not everyone's looking for a relationship all the time. And that's fine," he said. "But it's not something that I'm like, 'Oh god, they're having so much fun.'"