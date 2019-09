According to PopSugar , these tiny finger tattoos are exactly what the name suggests: small designs, dots, and lines that are placed directly next to the cuticle on one or more fingers. Think of them as midi rings, but cooler — and way more permanent. However, just like other tattoos placed on spots that tend to fade fast, cuticle tattoos might need some touching up through the years. Also, a PSA to anyone with low pain tolerance: these tattoos will hurt, thanks to how bony fingers tend to be.