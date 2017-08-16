Chris Brown Shares Troubling Details About His Relationship With Rihanna

In a segment from his documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, Brown describes his abusive relationship with Rihanna.
Specifically, People explains, the documentary addresses the night Brown was arrested for physical assault in 2009.
In the documentary, released on June 8, Brown notes that he was 15 when he met Rihanna, who was 16 at the time. Apparently, their relationship was strained after Brown admitted he'd lied about being a virgin before their relationship.
"My trust totally was lost with her," Brown says in the documentary. "She hated me after that. I tried everything, she didn't care. She just didn't trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because there were too many verbal fights, physical fights as well. Mutual sides. It is the first time I get to say anything. We would fight each other. She would hit me, I would hit her and it never was OK."
The clip that contains the quotes was shared on a Chris Brown fan page on Facebook Monday. Brown also says in the documentary that he "felt like a f—cking monster" at the time.
He explains that he and Rihanna tried to "talk about it" and fix their relationship. "There was always a point where we'd talk about it like, 'What the f—k are we doing?'" he says in the documentary. "Like, 'I don't like you slapping me.' If I go on stage I got a scratch on my face and I gotta explain it like, 'Oh, no I fell.' If you got a scar or a bruise you gotta put makeup on. I'm not ever trying to put my hands on any female."
As for the February 2009 incident, after which Brown turned himself in, he explains in Welcome to My Life that the fight happened after a Grammys event. By Brown's account, the woman Brown had been with in the past showed up at the event, and Rihanna saw that she had texted him.
"She starts going off, she throws the phone...'I hate you,'" Brown says in the documentary. "She hits me a couple more times... I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her. I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, 'F—k' why the hell did I hit her? From there she just spit in my face, spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more."
At that point, Brown says, Rihanna took the keys and yelled, "Help, he's trying to kill me."
"I look back at that picture, and I'm like, 'That's not me, bro, that's not me,'" Brown says of the photo of Rihanna's injuries. "I hate it to this day. That's going to haunt me forever."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
