However, as someone who was personally living for the drama of the Kim Kardashian Snapchat bomb of 2016 , I can tell you that it's possible to dislike her (or her music) and still support Taylor Swift as a survivor of sexual assault. Likability is a particularly loaded subject when it comes to women in the public eye, but you can think that Swift is a snake and also believe that she has a right to decide who can and can't grab her butt. In the same way, you can be critical of her feminism and still cheer for her after this particular win, without it having to be a controversial opinion.