Taylor Swift’s Feminism Is Finally Showing

Swift is seeking just $1 in the trial , a number that's extremely symbolic (she has not offered any additional statement as to how this ties into her promise to donate any money she wins to charity; Refinery29 has reached out for comment). For the singer, the trial is not about money (the litigation alone most likely costs thousands of dollars, and she has said she doesn’t wish to bankrupt Mueller). She is remaining faithful to her original 2015 suit’s language, tackling the stigma involved when survivors of sexual assault (that’s how her mother referred to the alleged groping ) come forward. “She’s trying to tell people out there that you can say no when someone puts their hand on you,” her lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, said on the 8th of August. “Grabbing a woman’s rear end is an assault, and it’s always wrong. Any woman — rich, poor, famous or not — is entitled to not have that happen.”