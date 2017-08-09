This Trainer's Response To A Body-Shaming Comment Is Your New Confidence Inspo

LOLOLOLOL this comment was left by a hater, on the cellulite photo I posted yesterday. This photo was taken this morning. Sorry dude, I didn't realize I have cellulite because I'm just TOO FAT!! ??? # Don't worry though. Me and my "unnatural, unhealthy body fat" are just gonna be over here helping women understand that there is NOTHING wrong with cellulite (or anything else about their bodies!) and that trolls like you are ignorant and uneducated. # Also I'll keep spinning my body as "none of your damn business." Because, yeah. That. # Lolllll #boybye ????

