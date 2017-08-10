Russia has been in our news a lot in the past year, for a variety of reasons. This time, your Russia-related news is coming courtesy of the folks at Pornhub, who have done some research into the most popular porn in the country — because, sure, we're pretty curious.
For starters, the top ten search terms that Pornhub found from Russia were: "Russian," "overwatch," "mom," "hentai," "step sister," "Russian mature," "spinner," "teen," "anal," and "futanari."
It's pretty common for the top search term for a country to correlate to its own nationality, but as Pornhub found, Russians were 1009% more likely to view the "Russian" category when compared with the rest of the world. Nationalism, indeed. Russians also tended to spend the most time watching videos in the Russian category, with an average of 15 minutes and 47 seconds compared to spending a little less time watching videos in the "mature" category (13 minutes and 8 seconds).
As far as categories go, the most popular in Russia were "anal," "hentai," "teen," and "Russian" — not too different from the most-searched terms, but it's worth noting that "anal" was the most popular category for men and women, though 75% of Russian visitors identified themselves as male while 25% identified as female.
On that note, "lesbian" was the second most popular category amongst those who identified as women, while "hentai" was the second most popular amongst men.
"When it comes to relative popularity, women are 120% more likely to view 'Gangbang' compared to men, and 112% more for 'Double Penetration,'" the insights said. "Men are proportionately 70% more likely to view 'MILF' and 59% more for 'Mature.'"
