This photo is the key to the trial, and has thus been the main topic of conversation. On the stand today, according to Buzzfeed's celebrity reporter Claudia Rosenbaum who is one of the few reporters permitted in the courthouse, Swift testified against Mueller and held nothing back. Taking the stand at 9 a.m. sharp local time, Swift started by stating that she was absolutely sure that Mueller "stayed latched on to my bare ass check as I moved away from him visibly uncomfortable." She was the first witness called to stand. The details of the brief interaction are chilling, especially when reading them in succession. It's clear how upset she is getting, and it's a bit jarring to hear her speak so frankly about a man, 20 or so years her senior, touching her so intimately and inappropriately. Swift's mother apparently left the courthouse after her daughter's testimony because she was felt sick after hearing the details her daughter shared.