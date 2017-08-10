“It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before…He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt. It was underneath my skirt" TS https://t.co/ZEDWipDXWL— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
"He was busy grabbing my ass underneath my skirt so he didn’t grab it outside my skirt” said Taylor Swift #taylorswifttrial https://t.co/jf0vnWSnQa— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
She said after it happened “I just said in a monotone voice thank you for coming and then they were gone” & went on with her meet & greet https://t.co/E373vCJjnK— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Mueller's atty said you could have taken a break and Taylor Swift responded "and your client could have taken a normal photo with me." https://t.co/81GpfQhJaT— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
Swift said she does not blame her bodyguard for not stopping Mueller bc “It was horrifying, shocking, & we had never experienced it before.” https://t.co/qg259btDb7— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017
When asked if she could see the incident directly Swift said she couldn’t see exactly because her “ass in the back of her body.” https://t.co/3hYJySWRzQ— Claudia Rosenbaum (@CJRosenbaum) August 10, 2017