Where you live may not directly correlate to your sex life and sexual satisfaction, but it's still interesting to know who among us is living out their best sex lives.
According to a new survey from sex toy retailer Lelo, Norwegians are the ones having the most orgasms. Lelo conducted a survey of 2,200 respondents from 21 different countries, and found that 35% of people in Norway said that they had orgasms at least once a day. For perspective, about 11% of Brits said that they climaxed at least once per day.
To be fair, however, sometimes it's more about the quality of the orgasm than the quantity. Hence why Lelo also catalogued the country where people have the most intense orgasms: Chile, Italy, and Spain, where 10-13% respondents in each country rated their orgasms as being the most powerful. Australians, on the other hand, reported the least intense orgasms, though they did come in third as far as frequency. Most Americans, by the way, rated their orgasm intensity at seven out of 10.
Advertisement
And in case you were wondering, Brazilians were the "noisiest nation in bed," with 65% of Brazilian respondents saying that they were screamers.
In other findings, 2.54% of people in Germany reported that they had never had orgasms at all, while a whopping 15% of Canadians said that they had never experienced an orgasm.
The researchers noted that they were most surprised that Americans don't seem to stand out in any extreme within all of the categories — do with that observation what you will.
Advertisement