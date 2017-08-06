Justin Theroux Shared The Sweetest Photo Celebrating Two Years Of Marriage With Jennifer Aniston

Growing up, I recall walking into the grocery store and seeing rows of tabloid magazines obsessing over Jennifer Aniston's love life. Would she ever find "the one?" Did her divorce from Brad Pitt destroy her forever? What would Jen do if she couldn't find a man?!
When the press wasn't fixating on her dating habits, it smeared photos of her on the beach on its covers, relentlessly documenting every small change in her body. That amount of attention would be exhausting for most, but Aniston always seemed to remain level-headed and focused on making the best out of her life and career.
Advertisement
In 2011, the Friends actress fell in love with Justin Theroux, and in 2012, the two were engaged. Three years later, they married in a gorgeous ceremony in Bel Air. Since then, the couple has appeared on celebrity gossip sites, with people wondering if America's Sweetheart would once again be crushed under the perils of love.
Despite all of the online buzz, the pair have kept their relationship relatively behind the scenes with the occasional exception, like this sweet snap from over the weekend. In honour of their two-year wedding anniversary, the Leftovers actor posted a darling photo of himself and Aniston, who can be seen kissing his cheek.
To caption the pic, Theroux added three simple emoji: a Cupid's arrow, a heart, and a hand making a peace sign. So sweet!
Earlier this year, the actor opened up about his marriage to Aniston with Rhapsody magazine for United Airlines, in which he said he loves having a reliable partner who's there for you during all of life's many events.
"Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small," he told the magazine. "You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back."
Advertisement