Sound the beauty klaxon: Dr.Jart+ has landed at Selfridges, meaning fans can get their hands on even more experimental products from the skincare brand. What's so exciting about this drop? For the first time, Dr.Jart+ Rubber Masks are available to buy in the UK; satisfying news for those with an ever-growing collection of weird and wonderful skin saviours.
Thanks to the influx of playful Korean beauty, we've tried the bubble mask, the sheet mask, the snail mask and the slice mask – and now we're planning an evening in with a mask that brings to mind one Hannibal Lecter. Sure, the packet makes it look like a terrifying sleeping baby but we assure you, the two-step system works. A highly concentrated serum containing berry complex, firming salicylic acid, and moisturising red seaweed is applied to the skin before the squidgy rubber mask is placed on top to prevent the ingredients from evaporating. The mask comes in three colours with different purposes: moisturising, brightening, and firming. They're really fun to use, but don't be fooled by their playful appearance – Dr.Jart+ works closely with 15 dermatologists across 15 different clinics, each at the forefront of skincare innovation, bringing you the best in ingredients and formulas.
What else can we expect from the brand's latest drop? The brand "believes in the true spirit of science", so it comes as no surprise that its new Ceramidin line is already receiving acclaim for its patented technology. Made up of a cream, a liquid, an oil balm, and a gel cream, it's targeted at skin that feels dry even after a moisture hit. Encapsulating ceramide (a natural skin barrier), it penetrates the skin to efficiently restore the skin's natural defences. Think moisture retention, hydration, and rejuvenated skin, without nasties like parabens or mineral oil.
“Dr. Jart is an intelligent brand for consumers seeking smart skin solutions that will also appeal to their creative sides," says Selfridges' Beauty Workshop buyer, Emily Saunders, "with a range that’s as exciting visually and conceptually as it is results-driven.” We couldn't agree more. Just make sure you're home alone when trying those masks, ok?
