Thanks to the influx of playful Korean beauty, we've tried the bubble mask, the sheet mask, the snail mask and the slice mask – and now we're planning an evening in with a mask that brings to mind one Hannibal Lecter. Sure, the packet makes it look like a terrifying sleeping baby but we assure you, the two-step system works. A highly concentrated serum containing berry complex, firming salicylic acid, and moisturising red seaweed is applied to the skin before the squidgy rubber mask is placed on top to prevent the ingredients from evaporating. The mask comes in three colours with different purposes: moisturising, brightening, and firming. They're really fun to use, but don't be fooled by their playful appearance – Dr.Jart+ works closely with 15 dermatologists across 15 different clinics, each at the forefront of skincare innovation, bringing you the best in ingredients and formulas.