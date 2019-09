Brilliant – I'm always here for more hydration and protection. But how does it differ from a traditional day or night cream? "Primarily, a skin softener is an all-over intensive moisturiser. Its most common uses are for dry skin, chapped lips, burns and cracked heels. However, it can also be used as an eye makeup remover." While Jemma says that it's best used "before going to bed, as this gives the optimum time to repair the skin", I use mine both morning and evening.