While we make our beauty decisions based on the quality of a product, we have to admit we're suckers for beautiful packaging. From pastel hues and pleasing fonts to minimalist design, a product that looks as good in our bathroom as it does on our skin always draws us in.
Certain cult brands are always on our shopping list – think Aseop and Byredo – but lesser known and newer brands are coming up with innovative and sleek designs that sit just as pretty on our shelves. From candles with a second life as makeup brush-holders and bath oils in bottles that might have come straight from an apothecary, to French pharmacy brands and soaps in the freshest colours, there's plenty out there to transform your bathroom.
Whether you're looking to add to your established interior design or you're just in need of something to elevate your house share, we've rounded up our favourite products that look so good you'll never want to use them up.