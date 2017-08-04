Prosecco Pong Has Arrived To Be The Classy Answer To Beer Pong

Who says drinking games are only for red solo cups and beer-soaked frat houses? The good people at Talking Tables, a party supply store based in Dallas, TX, recently released Prosecco Pong, a grown-up version to the classic uni past time.
Like its slightly less classy cousin, Prosecco Pong involves tossing ping pong balls into your opponents cups. The kit comes with twelve plastic coupes to allow two teams to go head-to-head in the game of hand-eye coordination and fast sipping. And, since this is a high-class way to get intoxicated, the ping pong balls are pink — millennial pink, to be exact.
Coming in a retro-chic box, it would make a great gift for a bachelorette party, bridal shower, or any event where bubbly is on order. Or, you know, play it because it's the weekend and Prosecco is delicious. You can even get your very own set of Proescco string lights to go along with it.
While we love the alliterative name, Prosecco is also a perfect sparking alternative to beer. Unlike Champagne, whose high price tag reflects the labour-intensive process to create it, Prosecco is a less expensive way to get bubbles in your cup fast. If sparkling still isn’t your thing, we think rosé would be an excellent substitute, especially considering the pink ping pong accessories. Whatever you choose, try not to go too expensive — after all, some fingers are probably going to dip into your drink no matter how comfortable you are. Of course, as unabashed fans of cheap wine, we wouldn't find that hard to do.
If you're truly germ-conscious, you could also play with water in the actual coupes, keeping the sophisticated vibe without worrying about communicable diseases. Otherwise, feel free to relive your university beer pong domination years in your pension plan-having days.
