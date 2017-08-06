An Analysis: How Beyoncé, The Artist, Is Taking Instagram To The Next Level

Beyoncé doesn't just break new ground. She smashes the floor open, and we love every second of it. She changed the game when it comes to album rollouts; we all remember where we were when our phones began blowing up from frantic texts from friends about her visual album on a random Thursday night. Lemonade became a symbol of power for many women, particularly women of colour. Lately, she's even elevating her Instagram posts to a new level: they're becoming mini-music videos unto themselves.
Simple posts showing off her fly outfits have become videos with looped music, multiple shots of her look, and even some candid phone pics with Instagram filters. The evolution of these unique posts have been slow, but she's been posting more of them since she announced the pregnancy of her twins.
Exhibit A: The first outfit-as-music-video post appeared on May 12, 2016, with a short loop of 3 photos with Bey and Blue Ivy in matching denim looks.
Exhibit B: She didn't post another one until July 2016 while hanging out in Paris, after a slew of Formation world tour pics.
Exhibit C: The frequency of these posts really picked up steam when she was serving us her maternity looks. Once the arrival of Sir and Rumi was announced, we were blessed with a slew of Instagram music videos showing off her dope style and twin bump.
Exhibit D: Her rollerskating date last night with hubby Jay-Z takes up a level by including actual phone video looped and filtered to be as adorable as possible.
We'll all look on Beyoncé's prime creative years with fondness, feeling appreciative that we got to be alive and experience her work when she was at her creative peak. Beyoncé is never not changing the rules of the game.
