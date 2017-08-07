Anna Faris Announces Split From Chris Pratt In Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Another day, another devastating celebrity breakup.
After eight years of marriage, Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have announced that they are legally separating, on their Instagram and Facebook pages, respectively.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," Faris wrote in a text that she shared on her Instagram account. "We tried for hard for a long time and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
Faris and Pratt signed the posts with both of their names.
The actors met in 2007 on the set of Take Me Home Tonight and were married in a beautiful ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, according to Pret-a-Reporter. Throughout their relationship, both stars made some huge career moves, with Pratt starring in hit films like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy and Faris receiving credits in the sitcom Mom and the recently released film The Emoji Movie.
They share a son, Jack, who will turn five this month.
The news of their split comes just months after Faris gushed about Pratt's proposal on her podcast, Unqualified. Apparently, she found a bag of jewellery in his truck and patiently waited for over half a year before he proposed.
"My whole family took all of us to Italy and apparently he lugged [the ring] all around Italy and held on to it for a couple months," Faris said of the engagement ring Pratt bought her. "I think I knew for like, seven months, and so finally he asked me on my birthday."
Back in April, Pratt boasted his love for Faris in a darling Instagram post while promoting Guardians of the Galaxy in Japan.
"Thank you for the support honey," he captioned the photo of himself next to Faris. "You look so beautiful. These press tours can be such a whirlwind. I'm grateful to have you and the boy with me on this one."
Though the split has left us feeling heartbroken, we hope that both Faris and Pratt are able to heal during this difficult time.
