Off I go to the supermarket. I’m quite surprised to find there are still aubergines and courgettes available on a weekday evening (although the latter only in packs of three). I have to buy many of the ingredients in bigger portions than I need, and have to substitute some. I’m in and out the store in about 20 minutes. Altogether, not taking into account the leftover ingredients I can store, it works out at £7.18 per serving. Cooking goes well until I get a bit keen with the crème fraîche (it’s not in a perfectly sized pot this time), which ruins the taste a bit. Guessing – or ignoring – measurements is usually where my cooking goes wrong, so the pre-weighed meal kit helped me out. My feeling is the supermarket-bought version is better value (even though HelloFresh is cheaper), because I’m left with a bulk of store cupboard staples, such as lentils and herbs.