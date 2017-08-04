The Outfits In Lorde's New Video Are Killer

Lorde is no stranger to setting fashion trends. Remember when just about everyone went out and got a nearly black lipstick after seeing her dark lipstick? When her video for "Green Light" debuted, a hot pink dress was basically a necessity. But with her latest clip, for the newly released "Perfect Places," the singer is trading in body-con clubwear for a wardrobe full of high-concept fashion and, yes, a machete. Girl's gotta eat, right?
According to Harper's Bazaar, Lorde's latest music video channels a bit of Lost and a dash of Rudyard Kipling, and tosses that into a sort of dystopian all-inclusive resort. Though the lyrics state that she can't stand to be by herself, the visuals prove otherwise, because the badass New Zealander is armed with plenty of artillery to survive her high-fashion castaway adventure.
In the opening scenes, she's wearing a very practical Jacquemus hat paired with a shirtdress. It's a bit safari, especially since she accessorises with a gnarly-looking machete. Ain't nobody going to mess with her. Less practical but no less impactful is a blood-red coat, which skims the sea foam as she wears it on the beach.
We're not sure if she packed for back-to-back red carpet affairs or if she washed up on the isle of misfit couture, but the video also contains a slew of gowns. There's a tiered black one; a shimmering, nude slip dress; and an over-the-top red confection that she pairs with a veil and fascinator. The island seems to be deserted, but she's got a whole spread out, complete with Champagne, petit fours, and a shotgun at the ready for anyone that even dares kill her vibe.
If "Green Light" made fans want to get up and dance along with her, she's bound to get them booking beachy getaways with this new song. But before looking for those passports, how about hitting up a vintage store or two? A trip à la Lorde needs some major looks.
