This Hilarious Moment From A Porn Video Has Become A Meme

The internet has a new viral meme, all thanks to gay porn.
The term "right in front of my salad" began trending on Twitter over the last few days, and quickly became a meme with which to express shock and audacity — after it was seen in a porn video.
Twitter users quickly caught on, making GIFs and screencaps of the moment a couple begins have sex by a kitchen counter in front of a woman who is just trying to eat her salad, and who then asks, "right in front of my salad?"
We won't be so bold as to link to an NSFW video here, but you get the gist.
Advertisement
Soon after everyone discovered the hilarity, the moment went the only way it could: into meme stardom.
Some used it to lament the end of summer:
Are you guys really going to start talking about back to school? Are you serious? Right in front of my salad?? pic.twitter.com/UFPmnJqGES— Jamie Ridolfo (@JamieRidolfo) August 2, 2017
Others used it to express their shock that the we're only halfway to the weekend:
it's still only Wednesday? are you serious?! right in front of my salad pic.twitter.com/tmqd6CnTin— repeat•to•fade (@repeattofade) August 2, 2017
And some couldn't believe where the meme came from:
I just figured out why "RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD" is trending and lemme tell you I can't stOP LAUGHING— chanel . (@chachathegr8) July 31, 2017
me: lol why is "Right in front of my salad" trending— Tommy Amezcua (@tamezcua83) July 31, 2017
Curious me: *looks it up*
Me when the screen loads: pic.twitter.com/E0mCPzUDKm
I was so confused on what RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY SALAD was than I checked.... pic.twitter.com/heVEPmb1bn— kurls (@pvssionfrvit) July 31, 2017
According to a contribution to Know Your Meme, the meme first began to circulate on Tumblr in the form of GIFs and video clips, and spread to Twitter shortly after. It is used, KYM says, "in various situations where one is indignant." It has also been used in reference to people being disrespectful to Rihanna, which is how you know it has hit viral meme-dom.
Only time will tell if "right in front of my salad" will have long term lasting power, but for now at least, you have a new means of expressing your shock.
Advertisement