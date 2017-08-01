Gigi Hadid’s face is everywhere — seriously, have you seen her campaigns for Fendi, Versace, and Stuart Weitzman? At times, it seems like no other model is working. That’s why we did a double-take at up-and-coming plus-size swimwear line Alpine Butterfly’s Instagram feed, when we noticed a model who looked just like Gigi Hadid.
Though she looks like a dead ringer for the 22-year-old, the girl we stumbled upon is actually Iza IJzerman, a model and blogger based in The Netherlands. (Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, is from the small Dutch town of Papendrecht, so maybe there's something in the water there?) Sure, there are some shots on the ‘gram where IJzerman favours Hadid more than others, but the foundation is there. She has the same blonde hair, striking blue eyes, and full pouty lips. She even has the same piercing stare and slight lip pucker down to a science. Oh, and she's a fan of perching her sunglasses (tinted lenses, preferably) on the tip her nose. Sound familiar?
Turns out, we aren’t the only ones who noticed the uncanny difference. “The first time someone mentioned it was on Instagram,” IJzerman told Refinery29. “When I signed with MiLK, they posted a picture with the caption ‘The new curvy Gigi Hadid,’ so that’s the moment I realised it might be true!” And though she says she sees the resemblance when her hair is in a ponytail, she's not totally convinced: “I think I look more like Bella,” she says.
This is certainly not the be there first time there was a model with a famous doppelganger. Click through to see for yourself.