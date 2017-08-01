After a long week of heat styling, hair dye, and gym top knots, the easiest way to repair the damage is with a good ol' fashioned hair mask. With just one use, hair masks can transform a nest of knots into smooth, shiny, Disney princess hair. Sometimes, you can even get away with a DIY mask with products from your pantry, like apple cider vinegar, eggs, and coconut oil. Or, it turns out, butter?
In a video posted by Daily Mail that's accrued over 30 million views, two children are caught red-handed — or should we say butter-fingered— and try their best to explain the situation to their mother. The older brother throws his sibling under the bus, saying, “Mason put butter in his hair.” But to be honest, both of them look guilty AF. Just see for yourself:
Despite the unsound logic, the oldest child points out that they simply wanted to make pancakes. Somehow, though, they made a DIY butter hair mask that looks like it'll require a whole lot of clarifying shampoo to get out. We can't imagine how slippery that tub will be for awhile...
Kids, they do the darndest things.
