Can Someone Please Explain What Is Coming Out Of This Man's Pimple?

The video starts off with him squeezing the furious bump, which looks almost like an extra ear in and of itself, commenting, "it hurts like f*cking hell." It hurts just as much to watch as he puts a finger on either side of it and squeezes it gently. It barely takes any pressure for pus to start spurting out. We have no clue how that much fluid could have gotten into someone's face (or someone's entire body, for that matter).