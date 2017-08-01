Another week, another exposé of Harry Styles' love life. It seems like just yesterday he was dating food blogger and model Tess Ward – and actually, it pretty much was. That came to a Swift end (ahem) and now he's moved on to another talented, stunning blonde. How does he find the time?
Styles, 23, is thought to be dating the French-American model and actor Camille Rowe, 27, The Sun reported. The pair, who count Alexa Chung as a mutual friend, was spotted at a gig together in New York this weekend and are rumoured to have only recently started seeing each other.
“Harry and Camille are in the early stages of dating," an unnamed source (naturally) told The Sun. "He’s very protective of his relationships so isn’t going to want to make a big show of things. They are well suited and seem happy. She’s a real star on the rise. He seems besotted.”
Styles' close mate Nick Grimshaw also set the rumour mill into overdrive last month during a heart monitor challenge to see what excited him. The BBC Radio 1 show host held up a picture of Rowe and Styles' awkward response said it all: “I don’t know her. I’m sure she’s a wonderful person. I hate you all so much.”
So, what's her story?
Rowe was born in Paris to an American mother, a model and dancer, and a French father, whose family works in the restaurant business. She then spent what sounds like an idyllic childhood flitting between Paris, Brooklyn and California, where she now reportedly lives.
Her modelling break came when she was discovered in a café in Le Marais, Paris, at 18 while studying at university. Her earliest jobs included modelling for Louis Vuitton and Dior before she moved to New York at 21.
She's a Victoria's Secret angel
Rowe walked in the most recent Victoria's Secret show, her debut appearance for the brand, despite being a diminutive 5′7″. She also appeared on the cover of Playboy in April 2016, having been named as the magazine's Playmate of the Month.
She's earned her fashion stripes
As part of her work for Dior, Rowe starred alongside Robert Pattinson in a sultry black-and-white campaign for Dior Homme. She also appeared in a series of films about her "wellness journey" for British Vogue last year in which she interviewed her mum, who introduced her to the concept.
Rowe has also modelled for the likes of Chloé, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as high-street chains including Gap and H&M. Her beauty routine has also been featured on Into The Gloss, so if you're not already convinced she's worth keeping tabs on, that should do it.
She's also a budding actor
Rowe made her acting debut in the 2010 French thriller One Day Will Come opposite Black Swan star Vincent Cassel. She also appears in Rock'n Roll, directed by Guillaume Canet, which was released this year, and has starred in numerous music videos including The Strokes' song "Call Me Back" and MGMT's "Alien Days".
She's got a thing for musicians
Rowe's most recent boyfriend was the Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter and visual artist Devendra Banhart, 36, and she also previously dated MGMT musician Andrew VanWyngarden, 34, from 2012 to 2014.
