Summer Phoenix Files To Divorce Casey Affleck Following A Year Of Controversy

In March 2016, the couple announced their separation after 10 years of marriage, and though a rep for the younger Affleck brother told E News at the time that the split was amicable, things seem to have taken a turn for the worse, with Phoenix citing "irreconcilable differences" as her reason for filing for divorce.
The couple, who got engaged in 2003 and married in 2006, have two sons together, Indiana and Atticus. During their time together, they starred in Matt Damon's play This Is Our Youth and frequently advocated for veganism.
Over the past year, the A Ghost Story actor made headlines after reports that two women had previously filed separate lawsuits against him for sexual harassment on the set of a 2009 film, I'm Still Here, in which he directed. In their reports, which were filed in 2010, the women claimed that Affleck repeatedly harassed them, made crude and unwanted advances, and withheld their payment when they didn't comply with his unacceptable behaviour.
Both lawsuits were ultimately settled out of court, and though the women said they were traumatised, Affleck got to carry on with his life and even won an Oscar for Best Actor for his work on Manchester By The Sea. Despite blowback from his colleagues, Affleck remained quiet about the allegations until March of 2017, when released a statement to the Boston Globe.
"I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else," Affleck said. "There's really nothing I can do about it other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time."
Since separating from Phoenix a year ago, Affleck has been spotted out with Supergirl actress Floriana Lima at various locations and on the red carpet.
