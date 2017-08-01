Kate Hudson Burns Anthony Scaramucci In Hilarious Instagram Post

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days tells the story of a journalist (Hudson) who sets out to write an article about the best way to sabotage a relationship within 10 days. McConaughey's character is so convinced that he can make any woman fall in love with him within 10 days that he makes a bet with his co-workers. When they each learn of the other's hidden agenda, things fall apart quickly but (spoiler alert!) there's a happy ending for these two fictional characters.