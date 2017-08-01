Kate Hudson Burns Anthony Scaramucci In Hilarious Instagram Post

Slow, quiet news days just aren't a thing anymore. So when news broke that White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci had been ousted after just 10 days on the job, everyone from political pundits to celebrities were ready to deliver some zingers.
It's been a busy 10 days for Scaramucci. He landed a new job, his wife filed for divorce, and then lost the aforementioned job. Kate Hudson, star of the modern classic rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, couldn't resist making a joke about the fact that Trump managed to...lose a guy in 10 days.
The actress posted a hilarious meme to Instagram and delivered an epic burn to Scaramucci. "Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!" Hudson captioned the post.
In the interest of giving credit where it's due, Twitter user Andrew Nathanson appears to be the first person to draw a parallel between Trump/Scaramucci and Hudson/Matthew McConaughey. This morning he posted an image of the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days movie poster and wrote that he'd "leave the photoshopping to the experts."
I’ll leave the photoshopping to the experts. pic.twitter.com/Jj1nk0P2mv— Andrew Nathanson (@andrewnathanson) July 31, 2017
Daily Dot Art Director Jason Reed rose to the occasion and quickly tweeted an image that Hudson later shared on Instagram.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days tells the story of a journalist (Hudson) who sets out to write an article about the best way to sabotage a relationship within 10 days. McConaughey's character is so convinced that he can make any woman fall in love with him within 10 days that he makes a bet with his co-workers. When they each learn of the other's hidden agenda, things fall apart quickly but (spoiler alert!) there's a happy ending for these two fictional characters.
The Trump administration isn't the movies (it's far, far stranger), so something tells us the tweeter-in-chief and Scaramucci won't reconcile anytime soon.
In the meantime, social media is having a field day with jokes and memes at "The Mooch's" expense.
We would like to thank Anthony Scaramucci for his participation as White House Communications Director. pic.twitter.com/9ek7aSOrp6— McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 31, 2017
