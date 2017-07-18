British reality TV star Luissa Zissman was criticized recently for an Instagram post that some of her followers deemed "insensitive."
Zissman is currently pregnant with her third child, and took a moment on Instagram to lament how terrible being pregnant can sometimes be.
"Feeling sick in bed with Ellie.... hate growing babies literally don't enjoy anything about pregnancy... It goes on FOREVER too, I mean feels like I've got ages... shouldn't moan I know but it's no fun, thank god I adore giving birth," she wrote, complete with many emoji for emphasis.
While some of her followers were happy to see her be so honest about the less-than-glamourous parts of pregnancy, others called out her post for being "selfish."
The reaction was swift and unforgiving. "Wahhhhh. So many women out there can't conceive and then there are women like 'these' ones ALL on here whining about being prego.... This is our world at its finest!!!!!! Lord help us all...." one person wrote in the comments.
“I had two miscarriages at 8 weeks and now I’m 17 weeks pregnant with my third attempt. Every day I go to bed so grateful I haven’t had bleeding or cramps or any signs anything has gone wrong. Every time I feel sick I love that it’s a sign my baby is actually still alive,” wrote another.
Others called her post "selfish and self-centered" because she complained about pregnancy when so many other women struggle with infertility.
Yet, even some women who have had miscarriages or were unable to conceive weighed in to shut those commenters down. Just because some people struggle to have a child doesn't mean that pregnancy is always a glorious experience — and it's okay to complain about it sometimes.
"I done 4 rounds [of] IVF, spent a fortune, and still moaned right through my pregnancy," one person wrote. "Hated the pregnancy but felt like i couldnt moan after everything i had been through. 9 months of vomitting, non stop eating, headaches, sore joints, heartburn, couldnt walk towards the end i was so massive...the lot! Torture."
Expecting a woman to love every moment of her pregnancy is kind of ridiculous. How could anyone be overjoyed at the prospect of throwing up all the time, having swollen ankles, or constantly needing to pee because of the human that's literally sitting on their bladder?
Sure, babies are wonderful and the fact that people can grow other people is incredible, but let's all stop pretending that pregnancy, and even parenting, to be honest, is pure joy for every single second. We deserve the space to talk about these things — and your own Instagram feels like the perfect place to do so.
