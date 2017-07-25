Let’s face it: sometimes you want to get it on super late at night. And if you’re looking for a little inspiration from one of the many porn sites out there, nothing kills the vibe more than a brightly-lit screen. Not only does it temporarily blind you, but it announces to everyone exactly what you’re doing. There’s no shame in a midnight porn session, but if you’re trying to be subtle — it can get awkward.
xHamster is here to save you from that possibly cringe-worthy situation. The porn provider just announced their new “Night Mode.” Basically, it lets you switch on a low-light, black background to your video, so your activities can be kept on the down low. It's just like the night filter on Snapchat — except, you know, for porn.
“xHamster fans deserve privacy when they’re watching, uploading or chatting,” said xHamster’s Vice President Alex Hawkins in a statement. “We know most of our users visit the site late at night, and too many porn sites light up the room when you log on.”
Night Mode joins xHamster’s other privacy-driven features, like how the site uses HTTPS protocol to protect your browsing history on Wifi. But this feature isn’t just to keep your porn to yourself, it’s also kinder to your eyes.
“Studies show that porn is good for you, but watching a bright screen at night is not!” Hawkins said. So, really, this new feature keeps both your eyes and your libido in good health.
xHamster’s Night Mode is only available to the site’s members right now, though they plan to make the feature available to everyone soon. If you’re tired of turning the brightness on your phone to the point where you can barely see, Night Mode might be for you.
