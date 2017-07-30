Women Do Not Have To Change How We Speak So Men Will Understand That No Means No

Advice to parents: Teach your daughter to say "No" firmly and mean it. Men sense women's willingness to yield. Make clear you mean business. https://t.co/bp48ziEjYw— Will Saletan (@saletan) July 29, 2017
Men don't have some special sense to divine women's true thoughts. You'd have to be convinced of male supremacy to assume such a thing. https://t.co/D7Zwe2ZlOk— Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) July 30, 2017
Ugh. I taught my girls to say "No" real weakly and to act all yieldy. Then I said, "Never mean business." Guess I did it wrong, Will. https://t.co/IZce3y44zX— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 30, 2017
TEACH YOUR SONS THAT NO MEANS NO. https://t.co/l8gyPBrdTS— Rachel Sklar ❄️ (@rachelsklar) July 30, 2017
I'll keep teaching my daughter that I have her back when she breaks a guy's nose/hand/nuts for not listening to her "no" the first time.— MK (@mk_rodgers) July 29, 2017
Parents, teach offspring of all genders & ages that "maybe", "let me think abt it", "I'm not sure", etc are all No unless & until told Yes.— Carina C. Zona (@cczona) July 29, 2017
I've seen many women try to debate men, or assert themselves in conversation, with insufficient firmness. That's the context of the tweet.— Will Saletan (@saletan) July 29, 2017
You are promoting a toxic normative belief that perpetuates the tolerance of rape. It's literally an item on the Rape Myth Acceptance Scale.— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) July 29, 2017
I wrote that girls should be taught to assert themselves, like Maxine Waters. What happened next on Outrage Twitter won't surprise you. https://t.co/3FBNodWJkv— Will Saletan (@saletan) July 29, 2017
Women speaking up about a culture of victim-blaming are deemed "Outrage Twitter" to demean and silence us. No. https://t.co/M2PlFgfSL2— Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) July 29, 2017