Paris Jackson & Her Godfather, Macaulay Culkin, Got Matching Tattoos

Paris Jackson already has a slew of enviable ink, but her latest addition adds a dash of sentimentality to the mix.
According to E! News, Jackson and her godfather – who just happens to be Macaulay Culkin – got matching tattoos over the weekend, basically cementing them as the coolest godfather and goddaughter around.
Jackson shared a few images of the process on her Instagram story, giving her followers the opportunity to go along on the inky outing. It all went down in West Hollywood at Tattoo Mania. But rather than opting for some flash from the walls of the parlor, it seems that Jackson and her dear ol' goddad already had an idea for the twinning tattoos.
People reports that Jackson has mentioned that she has over 50 individual tattoos, so this is nothing new for the model. However, this is the very first tattoo for Culkin, so he may have been glad to have a veteran there to keep him company.
Both Jackson and Culkin got spoons on their arms. Jackson's sits near the crook of her elbow, right above a portrait of her father, Michael and below a more graphic design. Culkin also got the image on his arm and the two showed off the new tattoos after the procedure.
E! News explains that neither half of the dynamic duo explained the body art, but traditionally, a spoon can symbolize an ongoing or chronic struggle.
The tattoo trip is just the latest instance of Jackson and Culkin's close relationship. Last year, Jackson shared photos of a night in on in Instagram. Rather than pulling up Netflix, she gave her godfather a pedicure. After that, Jackson shared a snapshot of the two on Easter. She even wore a set of bunny ears for the occasion. With a godfather this cool, it's no surprise Jackson wants to spend so much time with him.
