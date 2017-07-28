We're Crying Like Babies Watching This YouTuber Come Out To His 5-Year-Old Brother

If you want hope that the world can become a more tolerant place, just look at kids. Before they get taught that certain people are more worthy of respect than others, they understand that everyone deserves equal treatment. And YouTuber Oliver Potter's little brother is a prime example of that. In a viral video, Oliver came out to five-year-old Alfie, and his response was both funny and beautiful, Teen Vogue reports.
"We're going to talk about love," Oliver prefaced the video, asking his brother, "How do you think about love? Do you think about boy, girl, marriage, baby?" He then mentioned his sister's boyfriend and pointed out that he didn't have a girlfriend. "How would it make you feel if I married a man?" he asked.
"If you married a man, it's going to be so cool," Alfie replied. "I saw it in one movie and in one movie a man was in love with another man and then everyone was saying 'cool.' Cool cool cool. Love is love, love is love."
But the best part is when Oliver chants to Alfie while holding both his hands up, "You can be who you want to be." Alfie repeats, "You can be what you want to be! You want to work or not work! Love or not love! You gotta show love. There's no room for hate!"
Alfie responded to his brother coming out way better than many adults do. And the fact that he referenced a movie is exciting, because it means that better representations of LGBTQ people in the media is really paying off. When kids grow up seeing men marry each other on TV, they'll know it's possible. And when they learn slogans like "love is love," they'll be able to use them to support their loved ones.
