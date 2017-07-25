Where The Heck Is Daenerys Targaryen's Closet?

There's a lot to take in during any episode of Game of Thrones, but even with all the killing, dire wolf returns, and hot steaming pies, viewers are noticing something peculiar about Daenerys Targaryen's wardrobe. Namely, she has plenty of outfit changes for someone who's come from nothing and has an entire world to conquer.
The GoT fans at Fashionista pointed out the fact that Dany has access to a lot of clothes for someone who hasn't had a real home base for a while. Assuming that she's been at sea for the past few weeks (or even months), that does offer up her team of seamstresses time to create a one-of-a-kind badass wardrobe, but that doesn't explain where or how she's getting the resources to build such an amazing collection.
Consider the fact that Cersei Lannister, who has the entirety of King's Landing at her disposal, didn't have a single costume change during last night's episode. Believe it or not, she was still wearing the same outfit from last week's season premiere. Dany's near-constant costume changes are putting her in prima donna status.
Fashionista also points out that Dany has a vast collection of dragon-themed trinkets, like hair clips, necklaces, and many, many brooches. They may have come from her days at Slaver's Bay, where she ruled over plenty of traders and merchants vying to get on her good side. Between being sold to the Dothraki back in season 1 and six subsequent seasons of trying to stay alive and pull together an army, Daenerys certainly managed to develop a sense of personal style and a closet worthy of a superstar fashion muse.
Perhaps as with a certain former first lady, Westerosi designers are doing their best to get their wares on the dragon-wielding frontrunner for the Iron Throne. It worked for J.Crew; what's to say that it wouldn't work in Westeros?
