Where The Heck Is Daenerys Targaryen's Closet?

Fashionista also points out that Dany has a vast collection of dragon-themed trinkets, like hair clips, necklaces, and many, many brooches. They may have come from her days at Slaver's Bay, where she ruled over plenty of traders and merchants vying to get on her good side. Between being sold to the Dothraki back in season 1 and six subsequent seasons of trying to stay alive and pull together an army, Daenerys certainly managed to develop a sense of personal style and a closet worthy of a superstar fashion muse.