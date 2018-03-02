The Nipple Piercing Trend You Never Saw Coming

“My philosophy has always been: If you’re insecure about a body part — say you think your nose is big or weirdly shaped — pierce it. That way if someone is looking at you, they will look at the sparkling jewellery, not the shape,” he says, adding that a good piercer will fit jewellery to accommodate the body part, helping create the illusion of, say, bigger or smaller ears. “If you have a third nipple and you feel weird about it, bring a different type of attention to it. Take things you aren’t happy with or are self-conscious about and turn it into something good.”