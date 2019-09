The Nipple Piercing Trend You Never Saw Coming

And while empowerment or sentimental significance might drive some to body adornment, others get piercings and tattoos simply because they want to — or even for a laugh. Chelsea Smile, a piercer at Tribal Voice in the UK , tells the story of the man in the photo above, who came into the shop with friends and requested the piercing as a joke. "He was super chill and happy to do it. I think it was for a laugh, really," she says. The difficult thing about a third nipple piercing, she says, is making sure what you're sticking a needle through is indeed a nipple. "Some people have a third nipple, but sometimes it's just a mole and it takes a good looking [at] to determine if it's right to be pierced. You wouldn’t want to pierce a mole, of course," she says.