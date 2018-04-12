You Won't Believe How Many Celebs Have Nipple Piercings [NSFW]

It used to take a Superbowl-sized wardrobe malfunction to get the inside scoop on which stars were hiding nipple piercings under their red carpet gowns. But according to a top celebrity piercer, there are far more stars with pierced nipples than we could possibly imagine. “If they’re done properly...they will be very minimal and most people won’t even notice,” Brian Keith Thompson recently told Refinery29 while gamely answering just about every question a person could have on the subject.
But nipple piercings have been freed, so to speak. In the past two years, celebs haven’t exactly hid the most private of their piercings. Thanks to paper-thin shirts, pap strolls, Instagram, and a new wave of body confidence, stars like Kendall Jenner, Keke Palmer, and Bella Hadid are exposing the edgiest of accessories with the frequency of an outfit change — no scandal required.
Of course, we can’t talk nipple bars without giving props to Rihanna and Janet Jackson, some of the first stars to show their wares as an intentional part of their look (halftime nipplegate aside). Either way, the only thing that seems taboo about the nipple piercings of now is the idea of keeping them under wraps.
Ahead, see which stars are exposing their piercings with pride, all while keeping their clothes on. And prepare yourself — these looks are so cool, they may just spark hoop dreams of your own.