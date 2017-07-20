This Photo Of An Infected Scar Proves That C-Sections Aren't The Easy Way Out

"Infected Caesarean section life," she wrote. "Sometimes it doesn't matter how clean you keep it or how many you've had, there is always that chance you'll become one of the statistics. With a nursing background the idea of this happening freaked me out, seriously I think of the wound tracking up into my uterus causing me to have internal uterus rupture [which isn't even a thing] and by the time I get found unconscious of course I'd have a dehisced wound..... Okay that's not going to happen. I'm on antibiotics and being extremely anal, however I shouldn't have googled Caesarean section wound infections."