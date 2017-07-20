O.J. Simpson Has Been Granted Parole & Twitter Can't Handle It

Why would you call yourself a "straight shooter" at a parole hearing?#OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/GOWQUW7iDU— Karan Shukla (@Big_Shuk) July 20, 2017
Lawyer to OJ: Avoid phrases like "take a stab at it" or "cut to the chase"— Johnny Utah (@crankwerx) July 20, 2017
OJ to lawyer: Ok...I'll use "straight shooter" #OJSimpsonParole
"I've always been a straight shooter" #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/EpaXw33Yjv— _| |-| (@J_Helms10) July 20, 2017
"I've just basically led a conflict-free life" #OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/ovyEA0iqT4— Paul Little ⭐️ (@ItsPaulLittle) July 20, 2017
OJ about to leave jail like ???#OJSimpsonParole pic.twitter.com/6NAq6rJidx— Dq??? (@QuannnO) July 20, 2017
I gotta say, this is super surreal. Watching this [a verdict of sorts] for the second time. Super surreal. #OJSimpsonParole— KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) July 20, 2017
Considering how the day went, I am a little surprised. He didn't answer any questions directly and rambled on. #OJSimpsonParole— Ryan (@Isley23) July 20, 2017
I'm not surprised he got parole but still shocked to hear the phrase "you have no prior conviction". #OJSimpsonParole— Bill Manclark (@BILLYonaire_GSN) July 20, 2017
Oct 1 OJ gets released— Scom (@Scomo843) July 20, 2017
Oct 2 OJ takes over social media
Oct 3 OJVlogs On YT
Oct 4 OJ Merch
Oct 5 OJ Pop up Shop #OJSimpsonParole
I can't wait for Oct. 1 to find out what cabinet position OJ gets. #OJSimpsonParole— Nick Rees (@fakenickrees) July 20, 2017